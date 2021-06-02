Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

AP source: Duke’s Krzyzewski to coach last season in 2021-22

Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski calls to his team during a timeout against Pittsburgh during...
Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski calls to his team during a timeout against Pittsburgh during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, in Pittsburgh.(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 7:42 AM HST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Duke Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski will coach his final season with the Blue Devils in 2021-22, a person familiar with the situation said Wednesday.

The person said former Duke player and associate head coach Jon Scheyer would then take over as Krzyzewski’s successor for the 2022-23 season.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the school hasn’t commented publicly on the decision. An announcement is expected later Wednesday.

Stadium first reported news of Krzyzewski’s final season with Duke, which he has led to five national championships. He is the winningest coach in men’s college basketball history.

___

More AP college basketball: http://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Follow Aaron Beard on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/aaronbeardap

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Honolulu police are investigating a double stabbing in Waikiki that left one person dead and...
Separate stabbings in Waikiki leave 1 dead, 1 critically injured
Louis Kealoha/FILE
Ex-HPD chief begins 7-year prison sentence for crimes he now denies
UH Cancer Center/FILE
In rare move, lawmakers voted to eliminate job of well-paid university professor
HPD sources say the man was visiting Oahu from Las Vegas.
Visitor stabbed to death during argument on beach in Waikiki
Waianae fatal crash
Officials say woman is dead following fatal crash in Waianae

Latest News

FILE – This image from file video shows Ghislaine Maxwell.
Epstein ex Ghislaine Maxwell loses bail bid for 5th time
Vice President Kamala Harris listens as President Joe Biden speaks about distribution of...
Free beer, other new incentives for Biden’s ‘vaccine sprint’
Sean Uezu, president of Popeyes Hawaii said they're looking to ramp up their staffing for the...
From retail to restaurants, worker shortage hitting pandemic-battered businesses hardest
Man killed in collision with semi