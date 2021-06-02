Post-arrival COVID testing to end for Maui-bound travelers

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui County Mayor Mike Victorino announced that the island’s post-arrival COVID testing program at Kahului Airport will end on Friday.

In a press conference Tuesday, Victorino said the decision was made as testing showed low positivity rates among travelers.

Since the program’s launch on May 4, officials said about 92,960 travelers received post-arrival testing.

The county reported of the rapid antigen tests, 26 to 29 people tested positive. But, following COVID confirmation tests, only five were positive — three were visitors and two were returning residents.

Officials said about 3,870 fully vaccinated travelers were exempt from the program.

Through testing travelers, officials found that the positivity rate was 0.054%, which they said was much lower than the projected 1% positivity rate.

“These are great numbers. It shows that a vast majority of Americans are getting vaccinated, and the rate of infection is a lot lower than we really think,” said Dr. Alan Wu, director and co-founder of Doctors of Waikiki.

“Without this program, we could have never come to that conclusion.”

Victorino said the program was launched to collect data on whether the virus was being brought in by visitors, over concern about COVID variants, and to document how many travelers were vaccinated.

Doctors of Waikiki worked with the county to create the program.

