More delays arise in years-long removal efforts for Falls of Clyde

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The lengthy and ongoing saga of removing the decaying Falls of Clyde from Honolulu Harbor will drag on for a bit longer.

The state Department of Transportation has canceled requests for proposals to scuttle the 140-year-old ship because officials say state processes were not followed.

RFPs were due on May 21, and now a new round of bidding will open on July 1.

Transportation officials want to get a move on finally clearing the boat from the dock as hurricane season approaches. The Harbors Division feels moving the vessel is critical to prevent a potential blockage of Honolulu Harbor during an emergency.

The fate of the ship has been in question for years.

Previous salvage options for the boat included auctioning it off, donating it, or returning it to its homeland in Scotland.

So far, the Harbors Division has spent roughly $30,000 for repairs and water pumping to keep vessel afloat.

