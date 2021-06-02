Tributes
Man arrested on suspicion of murder in Waikiki amid deadly stabbing investigation

An investigation continues into a deadly stabbing in Waikiki(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 5:45 AM HST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police have arrested a man on suspicion of murder in Waikiki on Tuesday.

According to police logs, 21-year-old Oscar Cardona was taken into custody on Kalakaua Avenue around 6 p.m.

The arrest comes amid an investigation into a deadly stabbing earlier that morning.

Police did not confirm whether Cardona is the suspect in that case, but the arrest happened just feet away from where the stabbing occurred.

The stabbing happened around 1 a.m. Tuesday, moments after a confrontation broke out on the sidewalk between Kalakaua Avenue and the beach.

[READ MORE: Visitor stabbed to death during argument on beach in Waikiki]

Emergency Medical Services said a 22-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene after he was found with stab wounds.

Police sources said the man who died was visiting Oahu from Las Vegas.

Meanwhile, authorities released video of witnesses in the case. They want the witnesses to come forward to share what they know about the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (808) 955-8300.

This story will be updated.

