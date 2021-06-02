Additional COVID cases logged at Hilo jail as testing continues

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Department of Public Safety released updated case counts of COVID-19 infections in state jails and prisons across the islands this week.

On Tuesday, DPS reported that the Hawaii Community Correctional Center added two new cases among staff members, bringing the total number of active employee cases to 11. Meanwhile, there were 77 active cases in inmates.

Below is the latest information of cases within the department statewide:

This chart provided by DPS shows the case counts at facilities statewide. (DPS)

DPS says COVID-19 testing is continuously being done at facilities across the islands. Majority of inmate results are coming back negative.

Officials are closely monitoring outbreaks and say they’re following their COVID response plan.

Click here for more information.

This chart provided by DPS shows the case counts at facilities statewide. (DPS)

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.