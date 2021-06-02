Tributes
Hauula’s Jocelyn Alo named USA Softball’s Collegiate Softball Player of the Year

By Kyle Chinen
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 5:41 PM HST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - USA Softball has named Campbell graduate and Oklahoma utility player Jocelyn Alo as their 2021 Collegiate College Softball Player of the Year.

Alo’s 30 home runs leads the No. 1 Sooners this season, with OU set to face James Madison in the College World Series on Thursday — game set to be televised at 6:00 p.m. Hawaii time on ESPN.

The former Saber has 84 career home runs and just 11 homers away from the collegiate career record, currently held by Sooner legend Lauren Chamberlain.

This is the second time in Alo’s career where she smacked 30 home runs, the first being back in her breakout freshman year.

