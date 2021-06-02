Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

From retail to restaurants, worker shortage hitting pandemic-battered businesses hardest

Sean Uezu, president of Popeyes Hawaii said they're looking to ramp up their staffing for the...
Sean Uezu, president of Popeyes Hawaii said they're looking to ramp up their staffing for the summer.(Hawaii News Now)
By Jolanie Martinez
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 11:32 PM HST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With school out for the summer, this is the time of year when people are lining up to fill out applications.

But only certain businesses are thriving, while others think they’re being used to tick a box on unemployment paperwork.

Shani Bryant, the industrial manager at Altres Staffing, said they have seen at least a 25% increase in applicant flow.

She adds that certain industries are benefitting from the state’s decision to reinstate a job search requirement for those receiving unemployment.

“Construction is booming right now. Anything in that transportation mode, the warehouse mode,” said Bryant. “And those are the clerical staff that support those businesses, we’re seeing a definite increase in all of that.”

But other businesses, including retailers and restaurants, aren’t struggling to fill positions.

Tina Yamaki, president of Retail Merchants of Hawaii, said trying to find frontline employees has been a challenge. “Maybe they wanted to stay home because of their kids, they couldn’t find childcare,” said Yamaki. “Or they’re enjoying all this money that they’re getting from unemployment.”

Yamaki said others may be exploiting loopholes in the system in order to stay on unemployment.

“I’m talking about applying for jobs that they don’t qualify for so they have the three jobs on their list, and they can continue to collect unemployment until September, with the plus up money,” said Yamaki.

Sheryl Matsuoka, executive director of the Hawaii Restaurant Association, said employees are being called back “but some of them already found other employment.”

Sean Uezu, president of Popeyes Hawaii, said they’re looking to ramp up their staffing but are struggling to entice people who may have smaller resumes.

“I think for any entry level position, a lot of the benefits being provided, are extremely competitive with the wages that we can pay,” said Uezu. “So, I think people are just not as incentivized to, you know, join back the working ranks and entry level positions.”

Bryant believes that post-pandemic, prospective employees may be more wary about finding healthy work environments.

“Make sure that the staff you have, know that they feel valued,” said Bryant. “And because you don’t want to lose them, you don’t want to lose them right now, if you’re really struggling to find good workers.”

Bryant said the state is asking employers to flag applicants who don’t show up for interviews.

Potential employees are encouraged to not ride unemployment for much longer, because the federal $300 weekly bonus expires in September.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This March 31, 2021 photo shows a sign at an Amazon Fulfillment Center in North Las Vegas. (AP...
Amazon pulls permits for delivery center in Honolulu
Honolulu police are investigating a double stabbing in Waikiki that left one person dead and...
Separate stabbings in Waikiki leave 1 dead, 1 critically injured
Police Chief Susan Ballard
After largely disappearing from public view, HPD chief quietly ends 35 years of public service
A makeshift memorial is growing in Waiehu, where 17-year-old Kahiau Hill was killed early...
‘He was Mr. Aloha’: Community mourns Maui teen killed in weekend car crash
A man died in a single-vehicle crash near Kapiolani Park in Waikiki early Sunday.
Advocates urge traffic safety following deadly Memorial Day weekend crashes

Latest News

Residents say safety measures are needed on the roadways to force people to slow down.
Residents call for safety improvements after a crash on Maui leaves a teen dead
State officials agree more needs to be done.
Residents: Maui teen’s death in traffic crash highlights need for safety measures on busy highway
Prof. Carl-Wilhelm Vogel has worked at the University of Hawaii Cancer Center for more than two...
In rare move, lawmakers vote to eliminate job of well-paid university professor
Their mission to help native ocean life also benefitted the land.
Helping native ocean life thrive, divers gave back to the land in the process