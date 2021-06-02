Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Four BaseBows take home Big West Conference honors

The Big West Conference announced their postseason awards with four Rainbow Warriors baseball...
The Big West Conference announced their postseason awards with four Rainbow Warriors baseball players taking home All-Conference honors.(Hawaii Athletics)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 11:57 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Big West Conference announced their postseason awards with four Rainbow Warriors baseball players taking home All-Conference honors.

Leading the way for the BaseBows was senior designated hitter Dustin Demeter, who took home first team honors as the best DH in the conference according to the coaches — the third-straight season UH has had a player on the first team.

After returning from an ankle injury, Demeter became a lethal bat for UH, leading the team with six home runs, 34 RBIs and a .636 slugging percentage while only striking out 12 times, despite missing 13 games.

On the second team was Pearl City’s Cade Halemanu and outfielder Adam Fogel, with Halemanu getting his first All-Big West nod while Fogel gets his second.

Halemanu, a sophomore right handed pitcher, lead the team in wins with five and an ERA of 3.60 in 12 starts this year, pitching his best season at UH — his career day coming against Cal State Fullerton where he threw 8.2 innings and struck out 10 batters.

Fogel, a senior from California, drove in 12 runs during a six week span, but in conference play hit .312 with 22 RBIs, 12 doubles and three home runs — finishing his Hawaii career with 50 multi-hit games.

The ‘Bows’ ace pitcher Aaron Davenport made honorable mention thanks to a 3.74 ERA on the season and struck out seven or more batters in eight of his starts on the mound — the sophomore leading the team with 97 strikeouts.

Since joining the Big West in 2013, the Rainbow Warriors have had six first team members, nine second teamers and 16 honorable mentions.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Honolulu police are investigating a double stabbing in Waikiki that left one person dead and...
Separate stabbings in Waikiki leave 1 dead, 1 critically injured
Louis Kealoha/FILE
Ex-HPD chief begins 7-year prison sentence for crimes he now denies
UH Cancer Center/FILE
In rare move, lawmakers voted to eliminate job of well-paid university professor
HPD sources say the man was visiting Oahu from Las Vegas.
Visitor stabbed to death during argument on beach in Waikiki
Waianae fatal crash
28-year-old Woman killed in Waianae crash identified

Latest News

The University of Hawaii Athletics Department announced on Tuesday that men’s golf head coach...
UH Athletics lets go of long time men’s golf coach Ronn Miyashiro
The NCAA announced their bracket for the 2021 Division I softball tournament on Sunday, with...
Hauula’s Jocelyn Alo named USA Softball’s Collegiate Softball Player of the Year
UH Athletics parts ways with baseball Head Coach Mike Trapasso after 20 seasons
UH Athletics parts ways with baseball Head Coach Mike Trapasso after 20 seasons
The University of Hawaii Athletics Department announced on Tuesday that they have decided part...
UH Athletics parts ways with baseball Head Coach Mike Trapasso after 20 seasons