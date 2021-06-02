Four BaseBows take home Big West Conference honors

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Big West Conference announced their postseason awards with four Rainbow Warriors baseball players taking home All-Conference honors.

Leading the way for the BaseBows was senior designated hitter Dustin Demeter, who took home first team honors as the best DH in the conference according to the coaches — the third-straight season UH has had a player on the first team.

After returning from an ankle injury, Demeter became a lethal bat for UH, leading the team with six home runs, 34 RBIs and a .636 slugging percentage while only striking out 12 times, despite missing 13 games.

On the second team was Pearl City’s Cade Halemanu and outfielder Adam Fogel, with Halemanu getting his first All-Big West nod while Fogel gets his second.

Halemanu, a sophomore right handed pitcher, lead the team in wins with five and an ERA of 3.60 in 12 starts this year, pitching his best season at UH — his career day coming against Cal State Fullerton where he threw 8.2 innings and struck out 10 batters.

Fogel, a senior from California, drove in 12 runs during a six week span, but in conference play hit .312 with 22 RBIs, 12 doubles and three home runs — finishing his Hawaii career with 50 multi-hit games.

The ‘Bows’ ace pitcher Aaron Davenport made honorable mention thanks to a 3.74 ERA on the season and struck out seven or more batters in eight of his starts on the mound — the sophomore leading the team with 97 strikeouts.

Since joining the Big West in 2013, the Rainbow Warriors have had six first team members, nine second teamers and 16 honorable mentions.

