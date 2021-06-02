Forecast: Breezy winds continue, more showers due on Thursday

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A high pressure ridge will remain in place north of the Hawaiian Islands into next week, producing moderate to locally breezy trade winds across the state.

Stable conditions aloft will keep dry weather in the forecast through Wednesday.

On Thursday and Friday, a convergent cloud band will drift over Kauai and Oahu enhancing shower activity over these western islands.

A trade wind weather pattern will continue into the middle of next week with brief passing showers favoring the windward and mountain areas in the overnight to early-morning hours.

The big northwest swell peaked Tuesday and will slowly drop through Thursday.

Wave heights will remain overhead today.

Very small, long-period southerly swells will maintain slightly below normal surf along southern exposures through Wednesday.

South shore surf may slightly pick up late in the week or this weekend with the arrival of a couple of overlapping slightly larger, long-period, south-southwest swells.

East-shore surf may also pick up a touch as trades over and upstream of the state strengthen to more persistent fresh magnitudes late this week and into next week.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.