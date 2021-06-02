Tributes
Focused on sustainability, a skincare brand with Hawaii roots is growing

Two of the founders of Koa brand have Hawaii ties.
Two of the founders of Koa brand have Hawaii ties.(Koa)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 6:09 PM HST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A skincare line with Hawaii ties is making headlines for their efforts of promoting sustainability.

Two of the founders of the brand Koa are from Hawaii. They say when they launched their brand, minimizing their carbon footprint was a must.

“From day one for us, for example, it was really about finding manufacturing partners that believed in the same things that we believed in, and were trying to do better in terms of environmental practices,” Co-founder Ty Mclaren said.

Koa’s products are already making the rounds in retail giants like Urban Outfitters, and will soon be sold in Bloomingdales.

McLaren founded the company with fellow Oahu native Kapono Chung. The third co-founder, Hiro Shinn, spent time growing up in Hawaii.

They say their love for Hawaii played a big role in their business model.

“For a company to exist and for it to be something that is relevant in this world, it has to be giving back in some form or fashion. It can’t just be putting out more junk into the world. And that was something that we had known when, when Koa was started,” Chung said.

“We weren’t just another new brand with slick marketing, but our products were, you know? But we actually, like, talk the talk and walk the walk,” Shinn added.

Recycled and reusable packaging are just a few of the ways their brand stays eco-friendly. Their company also buys carbon credits to offset its carbon footprint.

A portion of proceeds also go toward ocean conservation efforts. For more information on their products, click here.

