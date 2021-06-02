Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

FBI agent charged in off-duty shooting of man on subway

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 5:27 AM HST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — Court records show an FBI agent has been charged with attempted murder in the off-duty shooting of another man on a Metro subway train last year in a Maryland suburb of Washington, D.C.

Agent Eduardo Valdivia made his initial court appearance Tuesday afternoon in Montgomery County Circuit Court on charges including attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault and reckless endangerment.

Valdivia was released on personal recognizance. Prosecutors didn’t object.

Lawyer Robert Bonsib tells The Associated Press that his client has served the community for the past decade and was confronted on the morning of the shooting by a man who threatened his safety.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Honolulu police are investigating a double stabbing in Waikiki that left one person dead and...
Separate stabbings in Waikiki leave 1 dead, 1 critically injured
Louis Kealoha/FILE
Ex-HPD chief begins 7-year prison sentence for crimes he now denies
UH Cancer Center/FILE
In rare move, lawmakers voted to eliminate job of well-paid university professor
HPD sources say the man was visiting Oahu from Las Vegas.
Visitor stabbed to death during argument on beach in Waikiki
Waianae fatal crash
Officials say woman is dead following fatal crash in Waianae

Latest News

LIVE: Biden delivers remarks on COVID-19 response
John Velazquez riding Medina Spirit leads Florent Geroux on Mandaloun, Flavien Prat riding Hot...
Medina Spirit drug test confirmed; Kentucky Derby win in jeopardy
The recall applies to certain Model 3 and Model Y vehicles.
Tesla recalls thousands of vehicles due to risk of loose bolts
The body of Samuel Olson, 6, has been found in a Texas hotel room, police said.
Child found dead at Texas motel believed to be missing boy
Vice President Kamala Harris listens as President Joe Biden speaks about distribution of...
Biden, GOP senator to meet as infrastructure deadline looms