Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Epstein ex Ghislaine Maxwell loses bail bid for 5th time

FILE – This image from file video shows Ghislaine Maxwell.
FILE – This image from file video shows Ghislaine Maxwell.(Source: United Nations via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 8:08 AM HST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — For a fifth time, British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell has lost a bid to be freed on bail prior to a November trial on charges that she recruited teenage girls for Jeffrey Epstein to sexually abuse.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals issued a brief order Wednesday rejecting Maxwell’s request.

The appeals court had rejected a bail request once before and her trial judge had thrice said no.

Maxwell has been incarcerated since July. She has pleaded not guilty to charges including sex trafficking and conspiracy.

Epstein killed himself in a federal Manhattan lockup in August 2019.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Honolulu police are investigating a double stabbing in Waikiki that left one person dead and...
Separate stabbings in Waikiki leave 1 dead, 1 critically injured
Louis Kealoha/FILE
Ex-HPD chief begins 7-year prison sentence for crimes he now denies
UH Cancer Center/FILE
In rare move, lawmakers voted to eliminate job of well-paid university professor
HPD sources say the man was visiting Oahu from Las Vegas.
Visitor stabbed to death during argument on beach in Waikiki
Waianae fatal crash
Officials say woman is dead following fatal crash in Waianae

Latest News

A rival anti-Netanyahu coalition races to form a government ahead of Wednesday's deadline.
Israel opposition fighting for government control
Morning Weather Forecast from Hawaii News Now - Wednesday, June 2, 2021
Morning Weather Forecast from Hawaii News Now - Wednesday, June 2, 2021
Chief Daryl Osby with the Los Angeles County Fire Department said the victim was a 44-year-old...
California firefighters had job dispute before fatal attack
Vice President Kamala Harris listens as President Joe Biden speaks about distribution of...
Biden, GOP senator meet as infrastructure deadline looms
Vice President Kamala Harris listens as President Joe Biden speaks about distribution of...
Free beer, other new incentives for Biden’s ‘vaccine sprint’