Episode 9: Dental Wellness

UHA Connecting the Dots Podcast
UHA Connecting the Dots Podcast(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 11:54 AM HST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - HI Now’s Kanoe Gibson “connects the dots” on Dental Wellness. What is oral health? What are some routines to follow for optimal oral health? Kahala Howser of Hawaii Dental Service helps us understand the importance of preventative care and navigating oral health.

Remember to subscribe to ‘UHA Connecting the Dots’ on any of the following platforms:

For more episodes, click here to visit ‘UHA Connecting the Dots’ archives.

