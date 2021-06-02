Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

City to reopen rental and utility relief program for eligible Oahu residents

Hawaii housing market: Makiki, Oahu.
Hawaii housing market: Makiki, Oahu.(HNN File)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 10:56 AM HST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The city will be reopening its Rental and Utility Relief Program for Oahu residents who continue to face financial hardships due to the pandemic.

Applications will be accepted starting on Monday at 6 p.m.

The city said this round of rent and utility relief will be available for the first 10,000 applicants.

To be eligible, Oahu residents must be earning 50% of the annual median income or less. For a family of four, the 50% level is about $62,950 a year.

In order to qualify, a household must also demonstrate financial harm from the pandemic and have at least one member at risk of losing their housing.

A household can also qualify if at least one member has been unemployed for 90 days at the time of application.

For households that qualify, the program will pay:

  • Up to $2,500 a month for unpaid rent and electricity, sewer and water, or gas bills
  • Up to $2,000 for current or future rent payments
  • Up to $500 a month for current or future electricity, water and sewer, or gas bills
  • Bills going back to March 13, 2020, current bills or future bills
  • Total payments can be as many as 12 months

Payments are made directly to a landlord or utility. Mortgages are not eligible because of federal guidelines.

The city said those who have already applied in the first two rounds should not apply again The portal will open the first Monday of each month, depending on program funding. The next round will open on July 12.

The city will host a webinar Thursday from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. about the application process.

For more information and to apply, click here.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Honolulu police are investigating a double stabbing in Waikiki that left one person dead and...
Separate stabbings in Waikiki leave 1 dead, 1 critically injured
Louis Kealoha/FILE
Ex-HPD chief begins 7-year prison sentence for crimes he now denies
UH Cancer Center/FILE
In rare move, lawmakers voted to eliminate job of well-paid university professor
HPD sources say the man was visiting Oahu from Las Vegas.
Visitor stabbed to death during argument on beach in Waikiki
Waianae fatal crash
Officials say woman is dead following fatal crash in Waianae

Latest News

An investigation continues into a deadly stabbing in Waikiki
21-year-old man arrested in connection with deadly stabbing in Waikiki
Morning Weather Forecast from Hawaii News Now - Wednesday, June 2, 2021
Morning Weather Forecast from Hawaii News Now - Wednesday, June 2, 2021
Visitors in Hawaii (Photo by Kat Wade/Getty Images)
Survey: Majority of residents prefer limiting the number of visitors coming into Hawaii
Sean Uezu, president of Popeyes Hawaii said they're looking to ramp up their staffing for the...
From retail to restaurants, worker shortage hitting pandemic-battered businesses hardest