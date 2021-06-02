City to reopen rental and utility relief program for eligible Oahu residents

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The city will be reopening its Rental and Utility Relief Program for Oahu residents who continue to face financial hardships due to the pandemic.

Applications will be accepted starting on Monday at 6 p.m.

The city said this round of rent and utility relief will be available for the first 10,000 applicants.

To be eligible, Oahu residents must be earning 50% of the annual median income or less. For a family of four, the 50% level is about $62,950 a year.

In order to qualify, a household must also demonstrate financial harm from the pandemic and have at least one member at risk of losing their housing.

A household can also qualify if at least one member has been unemployed for 90 days at the time of application.

For households that qualify, the program will pay:

Up to $2,500 a month for unpaid rent and electricity, sewer and water, or gas bills

Up to $2,000 for current or future rent payments

Up to $500 a month for current or future electricity, water and sewer, or gas bills

Bills going back to March 13, 2020, current bills or future bills

Total payments can be as many as 12 months

Payments are made directly to a landlord or utility. Mortgages are not eligible because of federal guidelines.

The city said those who have already applied in the first two rounds should not apply again The portal will open the first Monday of each month, depending on program funding. The next round will open on July 12.

The city will host a webinar Thursday from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. about the application process.

For more information and to apply, click here.

