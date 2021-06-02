4 mariners rescued from East Oahu waters after falling overboard

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Four mariners are safe after being rescued in East Oahu waters Sunday afternoon.

The U.S. Coast Guard said the four people fell overboard off the Portlock area after 1 p.m.

A good Samaritan found their 14-foot-long abandoned boat and called for help.

The mariners reported a large wave knocked them overboard. A nearby Coast Guard crew conducting Memorial Day weekend patrols responded to the scene and conducted the rescue.

One of the victims suffered minor injuries from the boat’s propeller. They were all taken back to shore and given minor medical treatment.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.