UH Athletics parts ways with baseball Head Coach Mike Trapasso after 20 seasons

By Kyle Chinen
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 12:08 PM HST|Updated: 3 hours ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii Athletics Department announced on Tuesday that they have parted ways with baseball Head Coach Mike Trapasso after 20 seasons with the ‘Bows.

Trapasso’s contract was set to expire in August and UH athletics did not renew it.

“We have decided to make a change in leadership with our baseball program,” Athletics Director David Matlin said, in a statement.

“Mike has been a true ambassador for the Rainbow Warrior baseball program through his 20 seasons as head coach and we are proud of his accomplishments on and off the diamond. He is a true Rainbow Warrior and always tried to do what was best for the program. We will always appreciate Mike as a coach and a mentor to our student-athletes.”

Sunday’s loss to Cal Poly wrapped up Coach Trap’s 20th season at the helm of the Rainbow Warriors, finishing with a 24-26 record in the abbreviated COVID-19 season — Trapasso ends his UH career with a record of 536-531 and 12 winning seasons.

Coach Trapasso’s UH career accomplishments also include:

  • Led the 2006 team to its first NCAA Regional since 1992 and a second appearance in 2010
  • Recruited and mentored 43 MLB Draft picks
  • Mentored three All-American selections, 27 All-Big West selections, 52 All-WAC selections and 80 academic all-conference selections
  • Named 2006 National Coach of the Year (National Baseball Foundation) and finalist for National Coach of the Year (College Baseball Insider)
  • Named three-time WAC Coach of the Year (2004, 2006, 2011)

Trapasso took over the program in 2002 from Hawaii legend Les Murakami. Before arriving in the islands, Trapasso served as an assistant coach at Missouri, South Florida and Georgia Tech.

UH Officials say the search for the next head coach of Hawaii baseball begins immediately.

