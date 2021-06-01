Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

UH Athletics lets go of long time men’s golf coach Ronn Miyashiro

The University of Hawaii Athletics Department announced on Tuesday that men’s golf head coach...
The University of Hawaii Athletics Department announced on Tuesday that men’s golf head coach Ronn Miyashiro will not return to the program this upcoming season.(Hawaii Athletics)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 12:32 PM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii Athletics Department announced on Tuesday that men’s golf head coach Ronn Miyashiro will not return to the program this upcoming season.

Miyshiro’s contract was set to expire in July and will not be renewed, ending a 24-year tenure at the helm of UH men’s golf.

“We have decided to move in a new direction with our men’s golf program,” UH Athletics Director David Matlin said in a statement.

“Ronn has provided stability to our men’s golf program over the past 24 years and has done a lot with the local community. It’s not easy saying goodbye to someone who has been part of our program for so many years as both a student-athlete and coach but we appreciate his dedication and service and wish him well.”

After a one year stint as a member of the Rainbow Warriors golf team, Miyashiro took over the program at the age of 23.

The Hilo native coaching players from across the globe, including Australia, Japan, Tahiti, Thailand, Guam, Canada and American Samoa.

Miayshiro’s career accomplishments include:

● Coached seven of 11 golfers in Hawai’i golf history who captured medalist honors

● Coached 2006 WAC Champion Jarrett Hamamoto

● Mentored two golfers who advanced to the NCAA West Regional in Scott Carlyle (2001) and Matt Kodama (2004)

● Coached Pierre-Henri Soero who is the only UH alumnus to play in the U.S. Open

● Mentored 11 all-conference performers and three Academic All-Americans in Scott Carlyle, Brian Lee and Scotty Yamashita

Playing prep golf at Hilo High School where he earned All-State honors and lead the Vikings to back-to-back championships, playing collegiality at Oregon before transferring to Hawaii his senior year.

Miyashiro ends his UH career as the third-most tenured coach on staff, with the search for his replacement set to start immediately.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This March 31, 2021 photo shows a sign at an Amazon Fulfillment Center in North Las Vegas. (AP...
Amazon pulls permits for delivery center in Honolulu
Honolulu police are investigating a double stabbing in Waikiki that left one person dead and...
Separate stabbings in Waikiki leave 1 dead, 1 critically injured
Police Chief Susan Ballard
After largely disappearing from public view, HPD chief quietly ends 35 years of public service
A man died in a single-vehicle crash near Kapiolani Park in Waikiki early Sunday.
Advocates urge traffic safety following deadly Memorial Day weekend crashes
Man dies in single-vehicle crash in Waikiki
Authorities identify man killed in single-vehicle crash in Waikiki

Latest News

The University of Hawaii Athletics Department announced on Tuesday that they have decided part...
UH Athletics parts ways with baseball Head Coach Mike Trapasso after 20 seasons
Tough weekend for the University of Hawaii baseball team, getting swept by Cal Poly to close...
BaseBows drop final series of the season to Cal Poly
It was a big weekend for Campbell Alumni Jocelyn Alo and the No. 1 Oklahoma Sooners softball...
Hawaii’s Jocelyn Alo leads Oklahoma softball to fifth straight College World Series
The Hawaii Bowl is set to return this Christmas Eve, but not to Aloha Stadium, the 19th edition...
Hawaii Bowl set to return in 2021; game to be played at TC Ching Athletics Complex