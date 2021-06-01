UH Athletics lets go of long time men’s golf coach Ronn Miyashiro

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii Athletics Department announced on Tuesday that men’s golf head coach Ronn Miyashiro will not return to the program this upcoming season.

Miyshiro’s contract was set to expire in July and will not be renewed, ending a 24-year tenure at the helm of UH men’s golf.

“We have decided to move in a new direction with our men’s golf program,” UH Athletics Director David Matlin said in a statement.

“Ronn has provided stability to our men’s golf program over the past 24 years and has done a lot with the local community. It’s not easy saying goodbye to someone who has been part of our program for so many years as both a student-athlete and coach but we appreciate his dedication and service and wish him well.”

After a one year stint as a member of the Rainbow Warriors golf team, Miyashiro took over the program at the age of 23.

The Hilo native coaching players from across the globe, including Australia, Japan, Tahiti, Thailand, Guam, Canada and American Samoa.

Miayshiro’s career accomplishments include:

● Coached seven of 11 golfers in Hawai’i golf history who captured medalist honors

● Coached 2006 WAC Champion Jarrett Hamamoto

● Mentored two golfers who advanced to the NCAA West Regional in Scott Carlyle (2001) and Matt Kodama (2004)

● Coached Pierre-Henri Soero who is the only UH alumnus to play in the U.S. Open

● Mentored 11 all-conference performers and three Academic All-Americans in Scott Carlyle, Brian Lee and Scotty Yamashita

Playing prep golf at Hilo High School where he earned All-State honors and lead the Vikings to back-to-back championships, playing collegiality at Oregon before transferring to Hawaii his senior year.

Miyashiro ends his UH career as the third-most tenured coach on staff, with the search for his replacement set to start immediately.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.