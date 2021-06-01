Trade winds takes us into the rest of the week and tracking a weak front

Hang on! But it is oh, so nice to have the trade winds! Moderate trade winds will become breezy during the weekend as high pressure strengthens north of the state. The trades will push the remnants of a front over western half of the state Thursday into Friday, leading to periods of increased, mainly windward rainfall for Kauai, Oahu, and Molokai. Typical trade wind weather is expected during the weekend and early next week.

If you’re headed to the beach and looking for waves, there is some average sized surf for south shores, thanks to a continuing series of small south to south-southwest swells. North and west shores seeing a bump but it is on its way down. Wishing you blue skies and much aloha.

