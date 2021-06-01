Officials say woman is dead following fatal crash in Waianae

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are investigating a fatal crash in Waianae that left one woman dead Tuesday morning.

Officials said the crash happened on Farrington Highway near the Waianae Treatment Plant.

First responders arrived at the scene at around 7:30 a.m.

Emergency Medical Services pronounced the woman dead on arrival.

Information on the identity of the victim and exact cause of death is unknown at this time.

One westbound lane on Farrington Highway is closed as police investigate the cause of the crash.

This story will be updated.

