No appointment necessary for upcoming mobile vaccine clinic in Kapolei

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A mobile vaccine clinic is planned for Wednesday at Kapolei Inline Hockey Arenas.

The clinic runs from noon to 4 p.m., and is open to anyone. No appointment is necessary.

The clinic will offer the two-shot Pfizer vaccine to anyone 12 and older. The single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will also be available to those 18 and up.

Those coming by for a shot should bring a photo ID and a health insurance card, if you have one.

Pre-registration for the clinic is recommended, but not required. To pre-register, click here.

