New mobile medical unit provides services to underserved Oahu communities

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In an effort to provide medical services to underserved communities on Oahu, the Hawaii Health and Harm Reduction Center unveiled its new mobile medical unit.

HHHRC said the mobile unit will focus on offering medical services and screening for HIV. Services include free HIV and hepatitis C testing, acute care, wound care, syringe exchange and behavioral health services.

The unit will be staffed by medical providers, an intensive care coordination navigator, a tester and a medical assistant.

HHHRC said the new vehicle is named Kaa Lawe Pono, meaning “the car that delivers wellness.”

The mobile medical unit will serve areas in west Oahu from Ewa Beach to Waianae, central Oahu from Wahiawa to North Shore, and urban Honolulu between the areas of Chinatown and the University of Hawaii at Manoa.

