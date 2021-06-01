Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Motorcycle crash on H-1 Freeway near Ward Avenue leaves man seriously injured

File photo of a Honolulu police car.
File photo of a Honolulu police car.(Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 2:00 PM HST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police are investigating a motorcycle crash on the H-1 Freeway on Monday that left a man seriously injured.

The crash happened about 1:15 p.m., briefly closing westbound lanes of the freeway near the Lunalilo Street on-ramp as police cleared debris and surveyed the scene.

Authorities said the 58-year-old motorcycle rider suffered a serious leg injury after being run over by a vehicle.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HNN File Image / COVID-19 Vaccine
Hawaii reports 122 new COVID cases; one additional death
A man died in a single-vehicle crash near Kapiolani Park in Waikiki early Sunday.
Advocates urge traffic safety following deadly Memorial Day weekend crashes
Man dies in single-vehicle crash in Waikiki
Authorities identify man killed in single-vehicle crash in Waikiki
This March 31, 2021 photo shows a sign at an Amazon Fulfillment Center in North Las Vegas. (AP...
Amazon pulls permits for delivery center in Honolulu
Many kicked off Memorial weekend at Waikiki Beach Saturday.
Amid a ‘wave’ of visitor arrivals, Hawaii businesses scramble to expand operations

Latest News

Shinnyo Lantern Floating Hawaii airs Monday, May 31, 2021.
HOW TO WATCH: Shinnyo Lantern Floating Hawaii ceremony to premiere on KGMB and online
Through the help of close friends, O'Shaughnessy turned to the specialists at Brain Health...
After suffering serious brain trauma in wipeout, pro surfer finds breakthrough treatment
Families gathered at the National Cemetery of the Pacific at Punchbowl to pay their respects to...
Small ceremony at Hawaii’s National Memorial cemetery honors big sacrifices
COVID tests are conducted at S&G Labs of Hawaii in Kona.
Hawaii reports 30 new COVID cases, no additional fatalities