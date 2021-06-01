Motorcycle crash on H-1 Freeway near Ward Avenue leaves man seriously injured

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police are investigating a motorcycle crash on the H-1 Freeway on Monday that left a man seriously injured.

The crash happened about 1:15 p.m., briefly closing westbound lanes of the freeway near the Lunalilo Street on-ramp as police cleared debris and surveyed the scene.

Authorities said the 58-year-old motorcycle rider suffered a serious leg injury after being run over by a vehicle.

This story will be updated.

