More than $1M in emergency funding available for Native Hawaiians

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Native Hawaiians facing financial hardship are now eligible for new aid programs, and are being invited to apply.

OHA announced Tuesday more than $1 million was available through emergency financial assistance like the Ka Wailele Emergency Financial Assistance Program, which is administered by Hawaiʻi Community Lending (HCL).

Native Hawaiians who are at least 18 years old and in financial hardship are eligible to apply. Program applications are now available and there are no income requirements.

OHA says through Ka Wailele grants, recipients can receive up to $1,500 for past due rent, mortgage, utilities and rent deposits. The estimate at least 520 households will benefit from the funds.

HCL will process applications, and payments will be made directly to landlords, mortgage lenders, or utility providers. Approved applicants will also have access to financial counseling, additional grants and other resources.

“Supporting Native Hawaiian ‘ohana in successfully navigating the challenges they face is integral to the work we do at OHA,” said OHA Ka Pouhana/CEO Dr. Sylvia Hussey. “We hope that the emergency financial assistance from OHA will help alleviate some of the stress created by the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as connect ‘ohana with other valuable resources that are available to them.”

To learn more about the requirements or to apply online, click here. To apply via phone, call (808) 587-7656.

