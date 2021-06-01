Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Moderna files for full COVID-19 vaccine approval

By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 3:15 AM HST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Moderna is filing for a Biologics License Application with the FDA for its COVID-19 vaccine, the pharmaceutical company announced Tuesday morning.

The vaccine is currently being used in the U.S. under emergency use authorization.

More than 124 million doses of the Moderna vaccine have been distributed in the U.S., the company said.

“We are pleased to announce this important step in the U.S. regulatory process for a Biologics License Application (BLA) of our COVID-19 vaccine,” said Stéphane Bancel, chief executive officer of Moderna. “We look forward to working with the FDA and will continue to submit data from our Phase 3 study and complete the rolling submission.”

Pfizer and its European partner BioNTech filed for full FDA approval of its vaccine in May.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This March 31, 2021 photo shows a sign at an Amazon Fulfillment Center in North Las Vegas. (AP...
Amazon pulls permits for delivery center in Honolulu
A man died in a single-vehicle crash near Kapiolani Park in Waikiki early Sunday.
Advocates urge traffic safety following deadly Memorial Day weekend crashes
Man dies in single-vehicle crash in Waikiki
Authorities identify man killed in single-vehicle crash in Waikiki
COVID tests are conducted at S&G Labs of Hawaii in Kona.
Hawaii reports 30 new COVID cases, no additional fatalities
File photo of a Honolulu police car.
Motorcycle crash on H-1 Freeway near Ward Avenue leaves man seriously injured

Latest News

Trade winds to strengthen through the week
Forecast: Trade winds to strengthen through the week
Jenna Ramkhelawan, 12, receives the first dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine from LPN nurse...
The push to vaccinate preteens: What pediatricians and parents have to say
FILE - This image taken from file footage shows Steven Seagal in Moscow.
Steven Seagal joins Russian political party
A former Southwest Airlines pilot has been sentenced to a year of probation after pleading...
Former airline pilot gets probation for lewd acts in the cockpit during flight