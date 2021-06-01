Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Rapper DaBaby questioned in Miami Beach shooting, released

In this Sunday, March 14, 2021, file photo, DaBaby arrives at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards at...
In this Sunday, March 14, 2021, file photo, DaBaby arrives at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Grammy-nominated rapper DaBaby is being questioned by Miami Beach police regarding a shooting that wounded two people, officials said Tuesday, June 1, 2021. Miami Beach police spokesman Ernesto Rodriguez said in a news release that Jonathan Kirk, which is DaBaby’s legal name, is one of many people being questioned by officials on Tuesday. No arrests have been made.(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 10:50 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — Grammy-nominated rapper DaBaby has been released after being questioned in a shooting that wounded two people in Miami.

Two suspects are now in custody.

A Miami Beach police spokesman says 29-year-old Jonathan Kirk was one of many people being questioned by officials on Tuesday but he was later let go. Jonathan Kirk is DaBaby’s legal name.

Police received multiple 911 calls reporting a shooting just after 11:30 p.m. Monday.

Officers found one person struck in the shoulder and another in the leg. Both people were taken to the hospital.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This March 31, 2021 photo shows a sign at an Amazon Fulfillment Center in North Las Vegas. (AP...
Amazon pulls permits for delivery center in Honolulu
Honolulu police are investigating a double stabbing in Waikiki that left one person dead and...
Separate stabbings in Waikiki leave 1 dead, 1 critically injured
A man died in a single-vehicle crash near Kapiolani Park in Waikiki early Sunday.
Advocates urge traffic safety following deadly Memorial Day weekend crashes
Police Chief Susan Ballard
After largely disappearing from public view, HPD chief quietly ends 35 years of public service
Man dies in single-vehicle crash in Waikiki
Authorities identify man killed in single-vehicle crash in Waikiki

Latest News

The University of Hawaii's John A. Burns School of Medicine is expanding COVID-19 testing, but...
Hawaii reports 56 new COVID cases, no additional fatalities
This undated aerial photo provided by U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service shows a herd of caribou on...
Biden suspends oil leases in Alaska’s Arctic refuge
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., talks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington,...
Pelosi rules out having Biden create Jan. 6 commission
HNN File Image / COVID-19 Vaccine
No appointment necessary for upcoming mobile vaccine clinic in Kapolei
On May 31 and June 1 in 1921, white residents and civil society leaders looted and burned to...
Biden marks Tulsa race massacre in emotional, graphic speech