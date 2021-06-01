Manoa Falls trail to reopen after being closed for safety improvements

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After being closed for months of safety improvements, officials said Manoa Falls trail is set to reopen to the public.

The Department of Land and Natural Resources said the popular trail will reopen on June 5.

Officials said the trail was originally closed in July 2019 to install a rockfall hazard mitigation fence next to the falls.

While the trail was closed, crews also widened the trail for two-way traffic, resurfaced the trail bed, and added new steps and trailside plants.

DLNR said these safety measures will further prevent erosion and improve water runoff on the trail.

Officials said these safety improvement were especially important as the hike usually attracts 700 to 1,000 people a day.

“In a lush valley that gets 160 to 170 inches of rain a year, the trail was an eroding, slippery, muddy mess,” said Aaron Lowe, Oahu Trails and Access specialist for the Na Ala Hele Program.

“After a lot of work during this extended closure, we are very happy to reopen a safer trail just in time for National Trails Day that is also better for the watershed.”

Along with safety improvements, officials said new rest areas with benches and interpretive signs were also installed with educational information about the rain forest watershed.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.