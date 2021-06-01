Tributes
HOW TO WATCH: Shinnyo Lantern Floating Hawaii ceremony to premiere on KGMB and online

Shinnyo Lantern Floating Hawaii airs Monday, May 31, 2021.
Shinnyo Lantern Floating Hawaii airs Monday, May 31, 2021.
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 3:33 PM HST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Share your light.

That’s the message ― and the intent ― behind Monday night’s Shinnyo Lantern Floating Hawaii special on KGMB and HawaiiNewsNow.com.

Watch the special starting at 6:30 p.m. on KGMB or by clicking here.

Annually in Hawaii, the Lantern Floating ceremony is held to remember all those we’ve lost, cherishing their memories and their legacies.

The Lantern Floating ceremony is traditionally held at Ala Moana Beach Park and attracts tens of thousands of people.

That wasn’t possible last year ― or this year, either.

So Lantern Floating Hawaii organizers put together an alternative ceremony that they hope will remotely connect people from around Hawaii and the globe.

This year, the Shinnyo Lantern Floating events also include a new exhibition and art installation.

