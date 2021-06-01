HOW TO WATCH: Shinnyo Lantern Floating Hawaii ceremony to premiere on KGMB and online

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Share your light.

That’s the message ― and the intent ― behind Monday night’s Shinnyo Lantern Floating Hawaii special on KGMB and HawaiiNewsNow.com.

Annually in Hawaii, the Lantern Floating ceremony is held to remember all those we’ve lost, cherishing their memories and their legacies.

The Lantern Floating ceremony is traditionally held at Ala Moana Beach Park and attracts tens of thousands of people.

That wasn’t possible last year ― or this year, either.

So Lantern Floating Hawaii organizers put together an alternative ceremony that they hope will remotely connect people from around Hawaii and the globe.

This year, the Shinnyo Lantern Floating events also include a new exhibition and art installation.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.