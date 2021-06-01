Tributes
HFD investigates fire at a 2-story home in Kahala; damages at $5K

Generic Image / HFD
Generic Image / HFD(HNN)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 7:16 AM HST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Fire Department is investigating a blaze that ripped through a home in Kahala early Tuesday morning.

Officials said they received a call at around 12:40 a.m. of a building fire at 2998 Makalei Place.

Firefighters arrived on scene just before 12:50 a.m. and said flames and smoke were emanating from the two-story house.

Six resource units, staffed with 22 personnel fought the flames, focusing on extinguishing the fire in the kitchen and pantry area of the house.

HFD said the fire was brought under control at 12:57 a.m. and was contained to the room and kitchen.

Officials said all four occupants exited the home before HFD arrived. No injuries were reported.

The estimated cost of fire damage to the house and contents is $5,000.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

(Image: Hawaii News Now)
