Groundbreaking ceremony held for veterans home slated for Kapolei

Dignitaries broke ground Monday on the state’s second veterans home.
Dignitaries broke ground Monday on the state’s second veterans home.(Department of Defense)
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 4:40 PM HST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A groundbreaking ceremony was held Monday for the state’s second veterans home.

Construction on the Daniel K. Akaka State Veterans Home in Kapolei is expected to be completed in April 2023. Once finished, it will have 120 beds for veterans, eligible spouses and Gold Star parents.

The home will offer long-term care for residents, as well as rehab services and Alzheimer’s care.

It’s being funded by a $44 million federal grant, as well as $53 million in state money.

The state’s first veterans home is in Hilo.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

