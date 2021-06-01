Forecast: Trade winds to strengthen through the week

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trade winds will return from east to west across the state tonight and Tuesday, reaching moderate levels by Wednesday and persisting through early next week.

Rather dry conditions will prevail through Wednesday night, with showers mainly confined to windward and mauka areas.

The remnants of an old front will likely bring a notable increase in showers to Kauai and possibly Oahu Thursday through Friday.

A more typical trade wind pattern is then expected Saturday through early next week, with showers favoring windward and mauka areas, mainly at night and during the early morning hours.

The current small northwest swell will trend up through Tuesday and peak surf along north- and west-facing shores.

A series of small southerly swells will maintain slightly below normal surf along southern shorelines through Tuesday.

South shore surf could trend up slightly from Wednesday into the weekend with the arrival of a couple of overlapping slightly larger, higher energy south and southwest swells.

East-facing shore surf will remain small through Tuesday.

Mid- to late-week strengthening trades over and upstream of the islands will bump up shorter period wind waves and hold an early June chop along eastern coasts.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.