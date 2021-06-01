Following Ballard’s departure, HPD deputy chief announces retirement

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As the Honolulu Police Department searches for new a chief, one of the department’s deputy chiefs announced his retirement Tuesday.

Deputy Chief John McCarthy, who was second in command under Susan Ballard, said he will be retiring effective July 1.

Sources said McCarthy has recently been on leave.

He has served in the department for over four decades and will celebrate 45 years in service on June 15.

In a statement McCarthy said:

“I just want to thank everyone that made my career so enjoyable. It is those encounters and friends I will always treasure. I have to thank my wife and three children for always being there through the good times and bad.”

This announcement came as Ballard stepped down from her role as HPD chief Monday.

As the search for the next chief continues, Assistant Police Chief Rade Vanic will serve as interim chief.

Before appointing Vanic to the position in May, some members of the Honolulu Police Commission expressed concerns that they were ignoring HPD’s internal chain of command by picking an assistant chief over two deputy chiefs — which included McCarthy.

