Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Following Ballard’s departure, HPD deputy chief announces retirement

By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 1:28 PM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As the Honolulu Police Department searches for new a chief, one of the department’s deputy chiefs announced his retirement Tuesday.

Deputy Chief John McCarthy, who was second in command under Susan Ballard, said he will be retiring effective July 1.

Sources said McCarthy has recently been on leave.

He has served in the department for over four decades and will celebrate 45 years in service on June 15.

In a statement McCarthy said:

“I just want to thank everyone that made my career so enjoyable. It is those encounters and friends I will always treasure. I have to thank my wife and three children for always being there through the good times and bad.”

This announcement came as Ballard stepped down from her role as HPD chief Monday.

As the search for the next chief continues, Assistant Police Chief Rade Vanic will serve as interim chief.

Before appointing Vanic to the position in May, some members of the Honolulu Police Commission expressed concerns that they were ignoring HPD’s internal chain of command by picking an assistant chief over two deputy chiefs — which included McCarthy.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This March 31, 2021 photo shows a sign at an Amazon Fulfillment Center in North Las Vegas. (AP...
Amazon pulls permits for delivery center in Honolulu
Honolulu police are investigating a double stabbing in Waikiki that left one person dead and...
Separate stabbings in Waikiki leave 1 dead, 1 critically injured
Police Chief Susan Ballard
After largely disappearing from public view, HPD chief quietly ends 35 years of public service
A man died in a single-vehicle crash near Kapiolani Park in Waikiki early Sunday.
Advocates urge traffic safety following deadly Memorial Day weekend crashes
Man dies in single-vehicle crash in Waikiki
Authorities identify man killed in single-vehicle crash in Waikiki

Latest News

Falls of Clyde (Image: Hawaii News Now)
More delays arise in years-long removal efforts for Falls of Clyde
The watershed project, which will take place at the northwestern area of Hakioawa, involves the...
After more than a year, Kahoolawe restoration work finally set to resume
Former HPD Chief Louis Kealoha
Ex-HPD chief begins 7-year prison sentence for crimes he now denies
HNN File Image
More than $1M in emergency funding available for Native Hawaiians