Families in mourning embrace changes to annual Shinnyo Latern Floating Ceremony

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Although the annual Shinnyo Lantern Floating Ceremony was not held at Ala Moana Beach Park this Memorial Day, families whose made the event a tradition are grateful for the opportunity to honor loved ones in a more intimate way.

“It’s beautiful in its own way, I think you’re not sharing it with the thousands of other people, but you’re sharing it with those that are important,” said Patrick Tyrrell who says he and his family have been going to the lantern ceremony for years in remembrance of their daughter Haley.

While there won’t be a lantern for messages and pictures, families like the Gouveia’s are still finding meaning today at the art installation across the street from the Shinnyo-en Temple.

They wrote messages and put together a collage in remembrance of their son, Grayson who died five years ago.

“When I walked through here, I actually still felt that same heart space where you’re coming in to remember and to take this time and it was like as if my body understood the same ritual,” said Gabby Gouveia, Grayson’s mother. “And so it’s been so meaningful to come together with our family, every year and to honor him, and make space in our busy, crazy lives to feel and know his presence in that way and just to love one another in the pain of not having him anymore.”

The Tyrrell Famliy left a graduation cap and lei in the public lantern display for their daughter Haley who would have graduated high school this year.

“It’s been a bit of a bit of a gift to be able to do this today so I purposely got today at the end of the weekend because I knew would be emotional,” said Wendy Cockshell, Haley’s mother. “And it’s just a lovely way to finish up celebrating all of her friends.”

Whether it’s at the beach park or not, the families say it doesn’t change the purpose of the ceremony.

“We’ve all had to like adjust to a new normal and so I think this just honors that,” said Gouveia. “And that, you know, we can still share this space and have these moments together despite the change and what’s happening with the pandemic. "

