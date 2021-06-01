Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

China reports human case of H10N3 bird flu, a possible first

The Chinese government says a 41-year-old man has contracted what might be the world’s first...
The Chinese government says a 41-year-old man has contracted what might be the world’s first human case of the H10N3 strain of bird flu.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 11:16 PM HST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEIJING (AP) - A man in eastern China has contracted what might be the world’s first human case of the H10N3 strain of bird flu, but the risk of large-scale spread is low, the government said Tuesday.

The 41-year-old man in Jiangsu province, northwest of Shanghai, was hospitalized April 28 and is in stable condition, the National Health Commission said on its website.

No human case of H10N3 has been reported elsewhere, the commission said.

“This infection is an accidental cross-species transmission,” its statement said. “The risk of large-scale transmission is low.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This March 31, 2021 photo shows a sign at an Amazon Fulfillment Center in North Las Vegas. (AP...
Amazon pulls permits for delivery center in Honolulu
HNN File Image / COVID-19 Vaccine
Hawaii reports 122 new COVID cases; one additional death
A man died in a single-vehicle crash near Kapiolani Park in Waikiki early Sunday.
Advocates urge traffic safety following deadly Memorial Day weekend crashes
Man dies in single-vehicle crash in Waikiki
Authorities identify man killed in single-vehicle crash in Waikiki
Many kicked off Memorial weekend at Waikiki Beach Saturday.
Amid a ‘wave’ of visitor arrivals, Hawaii businesses scramble to expand operations

Latest News

Indigenous leaders are calling for an examination of every former residential school site —...
Canada promises more action after 215 children found buried near Indigenous school
Pope Francis leads the prayer to mark the end of the month of worldwide prayers to stop the...
New Vatican law criminalizes abuse of adults, even by laity
On May 31 and June 1 in 1921, white residents and civil society leaders looted and burned to...
Biden to honor forgotten victims of Tulsa race massacre
As many as 300 people were killed, 35 city blocks destroyed and 10,000 Black people left...
100 years later, Biden to commemorate Tulsa Massacre
Whether the annual ceremony is at the beach park or not, the families say it doesn’t change the...
Families in mourning embrace new traditions at Shinnyo Lantern Floating ceremony