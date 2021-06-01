Tributes
Big crowds, but few problems reported at popular Kaneohe sandbar over holiday

An estimated 80 boats were at the Kaneohe Bay sandbar on Sunday.
An estimated 80 boats were at the Kaneohe Bay sandbar on Sunday.(State DLNR)
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 4:01 PM HST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - State conservation officers said they encountered few major problems at the Kaneohe Bay sandbar over the Memorial Day weekend, despite big crowds at the popular spot.

It’s the first long holiday weekend since COVID restrictions were eased in the islands.

Authorities said there were a few issues of concern.

At the Heeia Kea Small Boat Harbor, two fights broke out over parking and more than two dozen citations were issued for parking, vehicle and boating safety violations.

The state Department of Land and Natural Resources said about 80 boats were at the Laka o Ahu Sandbar in Kaneohe Bay on Sunday and about 60 were there on Monday.

“Given the pent-up demand, with this being the first long weekend without masks, we’re very pleased with the compliance we got from most people,” said conservation enforcement Chief Jason Redulla.

“An officer did break up a party at Kaiwi State Scenic Shoreline on Sunday afternoon, but all in all most people were well behaved, out enjoying the beautiful weather, and playing by the rules.”

