Authorities investigating double stabbing in Waikiki that left 1 dead, 1 critically injured

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man is dead and another is critically injured following two separate stabbings in Waikiki early Tuesday, Honolulu police said.

Authorities initially responded to a call of two males fighting near Ohua and Kalakaua avenues around 12:45 a.m.

Emergency Medical Services said a 22-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene after he was found with stab wounds.

The victim was believed to be a visitor from Nevada.

About 10 minutes later, police were alerted to another stabbing near Waikiki Walls.

EMS said a 21-year-old man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police later located and arrested the suspect in that case.

This story will be updated.

