Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Authorities investigating double stabbing in Waikiki that left 1 dead, 1 critically injured

Honolulu police are investigating a double stabbing in Waikiki that left one person dead and...
Honolulu police are investigating a double stabbing in Waikiki that left one person dead and another in critical condition.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 4:44 AM HST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man is dead and another is critically injured following two separate stabbings in Waikiki early Tuesday, Honolulu police said.

Authorities initially responded to a call of two males fighting near Ohua and Kalakaua avenues around 12:45 a.m.

Emergency Medical Services said a 22-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene after he was found with stab wounds.

The victim was believed to be a visitor from Nevada.

About 10 minutes later, police were alerted to another stabbing near Waikiki Walls.

EMS said a 21-year-old man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police later located and arrested the suspect in that case.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This March 31, 2021 photo shows a sign at an Amazon Fulfillment Center in North Las Vegas. (AP...
Amazon pulls permits for delivery center in Honolulu
A man died in a single-vehicle crash near Kapiolani Park in Waikiki early Sunday.
Advocates urge traffic safety following deadly Memorial Day weekend crashes
Man dies in single-vehicle crash in Waikiki
Authorities identify man killed in single-vehicle crash in Waikiki
COVID tests are conducted at S&G Labs of Hawaii in Kona.
Hawaii reports 30 new COVID cases, no additional fatalities
File photo of a Honolulu police car.
Motorcycle crash on H-1 Freeway near Ward Avenue leaves man seriously injured

Latest News

Tuesday forecast
Forecast: Trade winds to strengthen through the week
Trade winds to strengthen through the week
Forecast: Trade winds to strengthen through the week
Whether the annual ceremony is at the beach park or not, the families say it doesn’t change the...
Families in mourning embrace new traditions at Shinnyo Lantern Floating ceremony
Gouveia Family inside the public lantern display just outside Shinnyo-en temple.
Families in mourning embrace new traditions at Shinnyo Lantern Floating ceremony