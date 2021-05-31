Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Unidentified boy’s body found on trail near Las Vegas

Police have released a new digitally enhanced photo of the boy whose body was found by a hiker...
Police have released a new digitally enhanced photo of the boy whose body was found by a hiker on a trail near Las Vegas Friday morning.(Source: NCMEC/CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 5:29 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Police have released a new digitally enhanced photo of the boy whose body was found by a hiker on a trail near Las Vegas Friday morning.

A woman earlier mistakenly identified the boy as her 8-year-old son, even after seeing photos of the body.

But the son she thought was missing was camping with his father and his 11-year-old brother and didn’t have a cellphone signal.

Las Vegas Police are asking teachers to take a close look at the updated picture to see if they can identify the victim.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is assisting local authorities in the case.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office has yet to release the unknown boy’s cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information about the boy is asked to call Las Vegas homicide at 702-828-3521.

Tipsters who want to stay anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HNN File Image / COVID-19 Vaccine
Hawaii reports 122 new COVID cases; one additional death
A man died in a single-vehicle crash near Kapiolani Park in Waikiki early Sunday.
Advocates urge traffic safety following deadly Memorial Day weekend crashes
Man dies in single-vehicle crash in Waikiki
Man killed in single-vehicle crash in Waikiki
Many kicked off Memorial weekend at Waikiki Beach Saturday.
Amid a ‘wave’ of visitor arrivals, Hawaii businesses scramble to expand operations
This Is It Bakery & Deli
Closing its doors after over 20 years of service, ‘This Is It’ for a Kakaako bakery

Latest News

Tulsa celebrates African American resiliency after the Black Wall Street Massacre 100 years ago...
Heritage parade commemmorates Tulsa massacre's 100th anniversary
President Joe Biden makes the sign of the cross as he places a wreath at the Tomb of the...
Biden commemorates war dead at Arlington National Cemetery
Hawaii will mark Memorial Day with small gatherings and ceremonies.
Hawaii to mark Memorial Day with downsized ceremonies for second year in a row
Many kicked off Memorial weekend at Waikiki Beach Saturday.
Amid a ‘wave’ of visitor arrivals, Hawaii businesses scramble to expand operations