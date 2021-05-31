Tributes
Trade winds to strengthen through the week
By Guy Hagi
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 9:20 AM HST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Expect a land and sea breeze weather pattern through Memorial Day, with increased clouds and scant afternoon and evening showers across interior and mauka areas. A more typical trade wind pattern will return Tuesday, then continue through next weekend.

A series of small southerly swells will keep near to slightly below normal surf in place along south facing shores through Tuesday. South shore surf could trend up slightly Wednesday through next weekend as a couple new overlapping south and south- southwest swells arrive.

The current northwest swell will slowly trend upward through Tuesday, bringing a boost to surf along north and west facing shores. After peaking Tuesday, this swell will trend downward Wednesday through Friday, with north shore surf likely going flat next weekend.

Surf along east facing shores will remain very small through Tuesday, then trend upward Wednesday through next weekend as the trades strengthen over and upstream of the islands.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

