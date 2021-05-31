Light winds, afternoon clouds for Memorial Day

Light and variable winds are expected for the Memorial Day holiday. Afternoon sea breezes will bring increased cloud cover, but any rainfall will be light. More typical trade wind conditions should return Tuesday, but conditions will remain mostly dry, with only light showers for windward and mauka areas, mainly during the overnight and early-morning hours. Locally breezy trades should remain through the coming weekend.

Surf is trending upward for north and west shores and should peak in the 3-6 foot range Tuesday for north shores and 2-4 feet or west shores. Surf on south shores will remain a bit below average until mid-week, when a series of larger overlapping south-southwest swells begins to arrive. East shore surf will remain small through Tuesday, when returning trades will bring a choppy short-period swell.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.