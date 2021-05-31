Hawaii’s Jocelyn Alo leads Oklahoma softball to fifth straight College World Series

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It was a big weekend for Campbell Alumni Jocelyn Alo and the No. 1 Oklahoma Sooners softball team, taking down No. 16 Washington to advance to their fifth straight College Softball World Series.

The Sooners got the two-game sweep against the Huskies over the weekend, including a 9-1 mercy rule victory to punch their ticket to Oklahoma City.

Alo continued to be a lethal bat for OU, notching two home runs during the series, ultimately going 4-for-5 with the two homers and five RBIs in the Norman Super Regional — the former Saber’s 30 total home runs is now tied for the most in Sooners softball history.

The Hauula native and the Sooners face James Madison this week at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City.

