Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Hawaii’s Jocelyn Alo leads Oklahoma softball to fifth straight College World Series

It was a big weekend for Campbell Alumni Jocelyn Alo and the No. 1 Oklahoma Sooners softball...
It was a big weekend for Campbell Alumni Jocelyn Alo and the No. 1 Oklahoma Sooners softball team, taking down No. 16 Washington to advance to their fifth straight College Softball World Series.(Twitter/@OU_Softball)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 12:50 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It was a big weekend for Campbell Alumni Jocelyn Alo and the No. 1 Oklahoma Sooners softball team, taking down No. 16 Washington to advance to their fifth straight College Softball World Series.

The Sooners got the two-game sweep against the Huskies over the weekend, including a 9-1 mercy rule victory to punch their ticket to Oklahoma City.

Alo continued to be a lethal bat for OU, notching two home runs during the series, ultimately going 4-for-5 with the two homers and five RBIs in the Norman Super Regional — the former Saber’s 30 total home runs is now tied for the most in Sooners softball history.

The Hauula native and the Sooners face James Madison this week at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HNN File Image / COVID-19 Vaccine
Hawaii reports 122 new COVID cases; one additional death
A man died in a single-vehicle crash near Kapiolani Park in Waikiki early Sunday.
Advocates urge traffic safety following deadly Memorial Day weekend crashes
Man dies in single-vehicle crash in Waikiki
Authorities identify man killed in single-vehicle crash in Waikiki
Many kicked off Memorial weekend at Waikiki Beach Saturday.
Amid a ‘wave’ of visitor arrivals, Hawaii businesses scramble to expand operations
This Is It Bakery & Deli
Closing its doors after over 20 years of service, ‘This Is It’ for a Kakaako bakery

Latest News

Tough weekend for the University of Hawaii baseball team, getting swept by Cal Poly to close...
BaseBows drop final series of the season to Cal Poly
The Hawaii Bowl is set to return this Christmas Eve, but not to Aloha Stadium, the 19th edition...
Hawaii Bowl set to return in 2021; game to be played at TC Ching Athletics Complex
Just one day after the University of Hawaii football team announced that CBS Sports will air...
‘Bows football adds four more Nationally televised games to 2021 season
Kale Ane
Punahou names new head football coach as Kale Ane announces retirement