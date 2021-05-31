Hawaii to mark Memorial Day with downsized ceremonies for second year in a row

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Memorial Day events are being held in Hawaii, but they will still look different amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

For the second year in a row, there won’t big any big public events at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, also known as Punchbowl. But there will be a private, wreath laying ceremony — similar to last year’s ceremony.

A small group of cemetery staff will pay tribute to fallen servicemen and women around 11 a.m. Last week, restrictions were eased at Punchbowl — group size limits were lifted and fully vaccinated individuals don’t need to wear face masks or socially distance at the ceremony.

However, if you are visiting a loved one’s gravesite, officials ask that you keep groups to 10 or less at one time. They are also closed to bus traffic over the long weekend to keep visitor numbers down.

The Boy Scouts also returned to Punchbowl over the weekend to continue a long-standing tradition of placing hundreds of flags at grave markers. Last year, that tradition — which dates back to 1945 — was canceled because of the pandemic.

Elsewhere on Oahu, the U.S. Army is holding a small remembrance ceremony at the Schofield Barracks Post Cemetery at 10 a.m.

COVID protocols, including social distancing, will be followed.

There will be guest speakers and a wreath placing ceremony.

Visitors should enter through Lyman Gate on Kunia Road.

Other events marked Memorial Day over the weekend. In Waikiki, the rumble of motorcycles filled the air as roughly 80 motorcyclists rode down Kalakaua Avenue to the War Memorial Natatorium to host their 35th annual Memorial Day commemoration.

The Celtic Kula Pipe Band saluted riders by playing “Scotland the Brave.” Peter Apo also performed the national and state anthems.

The 8th Theater Sustainment Command provided the color and rifle details.

A performance of “Taps” concluded the event, which was hosted by the Friends of the Natatorium.

