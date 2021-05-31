BaseBows drop final series of the season to Cal Poly

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -Tough weekend for the University of Hawaii baseball team, getting swept by Cal Poly to close out their 2021 season.

The ‘Bows would open the series against the Mustangs with a 13-3 mercy rule loss on Friday night, despite a 3-3 tie in the sixth inning, Cal Poly slapping 10 runs in less than two innings.

In what might be his last start, Ace Aaron Davenport got the loss on the mound after allowing seven runs and nine hits with three walks and four strikeouts.

The struggles would continue in Saturday’s doubleheader, falling to the Mustangs in both games of the twin bill.

Cal Poly taking the first game 5-4 on a walk-off by CP’s Cole Cabrera — a Punahou graduate — just as Hawaii had the lead in the ninth inning.

The Mustangs would also get the better of the ‘Bows in game two, downing Hawaii 14-4 in their second mercy rule victory of the series — pitcher Austin Teixeira got for Hawaii after giving up eight runs with three hits, four walks and no strikeouts.

In the final game of the 2021 season, the Rainbow Warriors would fall to Cal Poly 6-4 on Sunday — senior Logan Pouelsen got the loss on the mound for UH in his final game as a ‘Bow after surrendering 10 hits and five runs with a walk and two strikeouts.

Hawaii finishes the season at 24-26 after losing 11 of the last 12 games — the Rainbow Warriors have not finished a season over .500 overall since 2018.

