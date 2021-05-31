Amazon pulls permits for delivery center in Honolulu

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Amazon Prime deliveries might be arriving on Hawaii residents’ doorsteps sooner as the e-retailer appears closer to building a bigger warehouse on Oahu.

Pacific Business News reports Amazon has pulled permit applications to begin site preparation for a delivery station on Auiki Street.

Additional permit applications are expected to be filed for the actual structure, which is estimated to be more than 100,000 square feet, PBN said.

Amazon bought the 14-acre lot on Sand Island last year.

Servco has been using the site but will reportedly be moving off property this summer.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.