Advocates urge traffic safety following deadly Memorial Day weekend crashes

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two men died in separate crashes on Oahu and Maui early Sunday morning.

Honolulu police said the first accident happened around 3:20 a.m. near Kapiolani Park on Kalakaua Ave.

Multiple sources said the 39-year-old driver was seen racing by the Waikiki Police substation when police began to pursue his red Ford Mustang.

Neighbors said the car continued to speed down Kalakaua Avenue before striking a lamp post and crashing into a tree.

“The car ... didn’t even look like a car anymore. It was broken into a billion pieces,” said Waikiki resident Natalie Burns. “And the front end of it was smashed in and the back end of it was torn all the way on the other side of the park almost.”

Kurt Kendro, a retired Honolulu police officer and chair-elect of Mothers Against Drunk Driving Hawaii, said area residents are lucky the car didn’t strike anybody.

“It takes a lot of speed generated to obliterate that car like that,” he said.

“It’s very sad that one person was killed as a result, but think of all the early morning walkers, people going home. ... It could have ended much more tragic.”

Police said the 39-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the scene. They said it’s unknown whether alcohol or drugs were factors.

The crash was the first of two fatal traffic accidents this morning.

On Maui, a 17-year-old passenger died in an accident on Kahekili Highway around 4 a.m. He was riding in a Toyota 4-Runner SUV, which Maui police say was speeding as it traveled northwest in Waiehu.

Along with the excessive speed, police said alcohol may have been a factor.

The passenger — Kahiau Hill of Wailuku — was transported to Maui Memorial Medical Center, where he died.

The 16-year-old driver was also treated at Maui Memorial with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said both were not wearing seatbelts.

“MADD urges everybody to take the responsibility, take care of their family members and make sure they’re not drinking and driving,” said Kendro.

The traffic fatalities are the 37th and 38th in Hawaii this year.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.