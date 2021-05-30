To meet high visitor demand, tourism industry works to beef up business

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Memorial Day weekend traditionally marks the start of the summer season, and the tourism industry is trying their best to keep up with the high demand.

Tourism is roaring back in Hawaii and Jerry Agrusa, tourism expert at UH Manoa, didn’t expect for it to come back this quickly.

“I predicted it would come back, but I didn’t think it would come back the wave as big as it is this time,” said Agrusa.

While businesses are booked out and busy, they’re also trying to beef up their staff to keep up with the influx of demand.

“Today we’re fully booked, tomorrow booked up already,” said Ivan Williams, board boy at Faith Surf School in Waikiki. “The next day I think we’ve got like one more spot open.”

Williams said lessons at Faith Surf School are filling up quickly.

They’re trying to accommodate as many people as they can.

“We’ll try to go like maybe like a week later, to like get them in there because we’ll just putting them in and they just keep coming,” said Williams.

During most of the pandemic, the school operated with a skeleton crew.

Now, they’re trying to find more licensed instructors, but Williams said even that is a challenge.

“You need that blue card, you got to be certified,” explained Williams. “So you can be like the best surfer, but if you don’t have that blue card, then you shouldn’t be in the water teaching.”

Business is no different for Duke’s Waikiki.

Dante Kea, manager of Duke’s Waikiki, said they have been operating at 50% capacity.

Wait times are regularly between an hour to an hour and a half.

While Mayor Rick Blangiardi awaits response from the governor regarding modifications to Tier 4, restaurants like Duke’s said increasing capacity would help.

“We would at least soften up our weakness a little bit and maybe allow us to get our guests in a little quicker,” said Kea.

The manager said they have been hiring weekly and training people in anticipation of the wave of visitors.

Agrusa said Hawaii is going to have a record year.

“And you can see the airline industry has been adding more and more flights to Hawaii direct flights,” said Agrusa. “By doing that, that’s how people can get here and the capacity on the planes are full.”

According to safe travels data, over 72,000 people arrived in Hawaii on Thursday and Friday with another 40,000 expected Saturday.

