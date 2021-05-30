Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Small plane crashes into Tennessee lake; 7 believed dead

The Federal Aviation Administration says the Cessna C501 jet crashed into Percy Priest Lake...
The Federal Aviation Administration says the Cessna C501 jet crashed into Percy Priest Lake near Smyrna after taking off from a nearby airport Saturday morning.(Source: WSMV via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 29, 2021 at 5:36 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SMYRNA, Tenn. (AP) - Authorities say they have stopped looking for survivors hours after a small plane carrying seven people crashed into a Tennessee lake.

Rutherford County Fire Rescue Capt. Joshua Sanders said late Saturday that crews had “transitioned from a rescue effort to that of a recovery effort.”

Officials released the names of those killed in a news release late Saturday: Brandon Hannah, Gwen S. Lara, William J. Lara, David L. Martin, Jennifer J. Martin, Jessica Walters and Jonathan Walters. All were from Brentwood, Tennessee.

The Federal Aviation Administration says the Cessna C501 jet crashed into Percy Priest Lake near Smyrna after taking off from a nearby airport Saturday morning.

The National Transportation Safety Board is also investigating.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hawaiian Airlines announced Thursday it won’t restart its ‘Ohana by Hawaiian passenger service,...
In ‘heartbreaking’ decision, Hawaiian Airlines ends its ‘Ohana service
Prosecutors raided another massage parlor at the Century Center condo complex near Waikiki in...
Honolulu’s new city prosecutor stops massage parlor, prostitution raids
State: 35 COVID cases tied to a single employee training event
Hawaii restaurant
Many scramble to find work as Hawaii renews job search requirement for unemployment benefits
Waikiki (October 20, 2020)
With more than half of Hawaii vaccinated, Blangiardi seeks to ease restrictions

Latest News

7-Day Forecast
Forecast: Light winds for the rest of the Memorial Day weekend
Many kicked off Memorial weekend at Waikiki Beach Saturday.
To meet high visitor demand, tourism industry works to beef up business
Hawaii Community Correctional Center
State reports surge in COVID cases at HCCC with 61 inmates testing positive
Memorial Day weekend traditionally marks the start of the summer season and the tourism...
Tourism industry works to keep up with demand as visitors fill up local attractions