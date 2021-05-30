Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Police: 2 dead, over 20 injured in Fla. banquet hall shooting

News outlets report the gunfire erupted early Sunday at the El Mula Banquet Hall in northwest...
News outlets report the gunfire erupted early Sunday at the El Mula Banquet Hall in northwest Miami-Dade County, near Hialeah.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 30, 2021 at 12:45 AM HST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HIALEAH, Fla. (AP) — Police in South Florida say two people have died and 20 to 25 people have been injured in a shooting outside a banquet hall.

News outlets report the gunfire erupted early Sunday at the El Mula Banquet Hall in northwest Miami-Dade County, near Hialeah.

The banquet hall had been rented out for a concert.

A police official says three people got out of an SUV and opened fire on the crowd outside. Authorities believe the shooting was targeted.

Two people died at the scene. As many as 25 people went to various hospitals for treatment.

No arrests were immediately announced.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hawaiian Airlines announced Thursday it won’t restart its ‘Ohana by Hawaiian passenger service,...
In ‘heartbreaking’ decision, Hawaiian Airlines ends its ‘Ohana service
Prosecutors raided another massage parlor at the Century Center condo complex near Waikiki in...
Honolulu’s new city prosecutor stops massage parlor, prostitution raids
State: 35 COVID cases tied to a single employee training event
Hawaii restaurant
Many scramble to find work as Hawaii renews job search requirement for unemployment benefits
Waikiki (October 20, 2020)
With more than half of Hawaii vaccinated, Blangiardi seeks to ease restrictions

Latest News

Four suspects – identified as Ionut Raducan, Panait Dumitru and two named Marius Dumitru – are...
Thieves steal $740,000 from churches by taking checks from mailboxes
Investigators say the suspects used the money to buy clothes, food, vehicles and entertainment....
6 accused in theft of nearly $750,000 in church donations
With other 40% of Americans fully vaccinated, people appear ready to travel again. At least 37...
Vaccines fuel travel rebound over Memorial Day weekend
Authorities found molotov cocktails, multiple guns and thousands of rounds of ammo in the home...
Investigators clear home of Calif. rail yard shooting suspect