Missile test conducted northwest of Hawaii fails to intercept targets

Missile test (FILE)
Missile test (FILE)(© MDA)
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 29, 2021 at 2:54 PM HST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - During a missile test Saturday morning, federal officials said they were unable to intercept two missiles northwest of the Hawaiian Islands.

The US Missile Defense Agency conducted Flight Test Aegis Weapon System 31 in cooperation with the US Navy.

Officials said the objective of the test was to detect, track, engage and intercept a medium range ballistic missile target.

However, the test was unsuccessful.

The agency said it will review the results to determine the cause of any problems which may have prevented a successful intercept.

