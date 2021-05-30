Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Man killed in single-vehicle crash in Waikiki

Man dies in single-vehicle crash in Waikiki
Man dies in single-vehicle crash in Waikiki(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 30, 2021 at 10:25 AM HST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man has died after a single-vehicle crash near Kapiolani Park in Waikiki early Sunday morning.

Police say the 39-year-old from Honolulu hit a pole and a tree near the intersection of Kalakaua Avenue and Poni Moi Road at about 3:18 A.M.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is not known if alcohol or drugs played a factor in the crash, but it is believed the man was speeding when he lost control of the vehicle.

The man’s identity has not been released.

This is Oahu’s 22nd traffic death of 2021.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

file photo
Big Island to end post-arrival testing of trans-Pacific travelers
Waikiki (October 20, 2020)
With more than half of Hawaii vaccinated, Blangiardi seeks to ease restrictions
This Is It Bakery & Deli
Closing its doors after over 20 years of service, ‘This Is It’ for a Kakaako bakery
Prosecutors raided another massage parlor at the Century Center condo complex near Waikiki in...
Honolulu’s new city prosecutor stops massage parlor, prostitution raids
KPD is asking for the public’s help with locating 23-year-old Samuel Martinez.
Kauai police seek public’s help in locating missing Nebraska man

Latest News

(Source: KEYC)
Amid rental car shortage, tourism authority explores enhancing public transportation
7-Day Forecast
Forecast: Light winds for the rest of the Memorial Day weekend
Many kicked off Memorial weekend at Waikiki Beach Saturday.
To meet high visitor demand, tourism industry works to beef up business
Hawaii Community Correctional Center
State reports surge in COVID cases at HCCC with 61 inmates testing positive