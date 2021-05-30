Man killed in single-vehicle crash in Waikiki

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man has died after a single-vehicle crash near Kapiolani Park in Waikiki early Sunday morning.

Police say the 39-year-old from Honolulu hit a pole and a tree near the intersection of Kalakaua Avenue and Poni Moi Road at about 3:18 A.M.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is not known if alcohol or drugs played a factor in the crash, but it is believed the man was speeding when he lost control of the vehicle.

The man’s identity has not been released.

This is Oahu’s 22nd traffic death of 2021.

