Forecast: Light winds for the rest of the Memorial Day weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Winds will be light and variable for the smaller islands through the Memorial Day weekend, but clouds and showers will be limited. There could be a few more clouds and maybe a shower over mauka areas during the afternoons, but otherwise it should be dry. It will also feel warmer and muggy with the light winds. Trades should return Tuesday and become locally breezy for the rest of the week.

There’s some surf coming in for north and west shores as a new small swell rises late Sunday and holds through Tuesday. A series of small south-southwest swells will keep surf at or just below average for south shores through Wednesday. East shore surf will be small through Tuesday, when returning trade winds will bring in a choppy swell.

