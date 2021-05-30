Closing its doors after over 20 years of service, ‘This Is It’ for a Kakaako bakery

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A popular Kakaako bakery and deli, known for its New York-style bagels, closed its doors for good Saturday.

After more than 20 years of service, owners of This Is It Bakery and Deli, Stephen and Mona Gelson, said it was finally time to retire.

Employees spent their last day filling in last minute orders as patrons flocked to get their last batch of bagels.

“I have ordered so many bagels, and I feel like this is family and the best thing since New York,” said Linda Marsh, a Hawaii Kai resident.

The bakery was known for its wide variety of bagels and delicious cream cheese spreads.

The owners said they’ve been really busy during the last month, especially after they broke the news that they would be shutting down at the end of May.

“It’s very humbling to see a lot of customers to actually thank us and it’s just incredible,” said Stephen Gelson. “It’s hard to imagine the impact that we had on the community.”

Stephen and Mona Gelson said they have been working in bagel business for about 40 years, having opened another bakery before This Is It.

Unlike other bakeries that had succumbed to the financial impacts of the pandemic — such as Love’s Bakery and Kaneohe Bakery — the couple said their reason for closing down is simple.

They said it was time to take a break.

